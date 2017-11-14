Traverse City – Rotary Charities of Traverse City has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in support of an effort to restore a fish called the arctic grayling to the state’s waters.

The grant will help develop a strategy for raising public and private funds for the project.

The grayling was native to northern Michigan’s coldwater streams but died out because of environmental damage caused by the 19th century logging boom.

The first stage of the restoration initiative is expected to take five years. It will include project development, acquisition of fertilized eggs, raising small fish in a controlled environment and research.

