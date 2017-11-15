Amber Alert issued for three missing kids from Muskegon on Wednesday. (Photo: MSP Public Affairs Twitter)

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for three children from the Muskegon area, all are 3 years old and younger.

16-month-old Jariah Render, 2-year-old Ja-Raun Render Jr. and 3-year-old Lamir Jamerson are missing, according to Michigan State Police.

Police are asking those to keep an eye out for a 1997 maroon Chevy Suburban and those with information should contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-month old Jariah Render, 2-year old Ja-Raun Render Jr & 3-year old Lamir Jamerson. If you have information, contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463. pic.twitter.com/XfNM45bexj — MSP Public Affairs (@MichStatePolice) November 15, 2017

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ijiFa9