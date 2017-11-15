An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for three children from the Muskegon area, all are 3 years old and younger.
16-month-old Jariah Render, 2-year-old Ja-Raun Render Jr. and 3-year-old Lamir Jamerson are missing, according to Michigan State Police.
Police are asking those to keep an eye out for a 1997 maroon Chevy Suburban and those with information should contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ijiFa9
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs