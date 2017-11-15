Nassar (Photo: Rod Sanford)

The former Michigan State University sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting young athletes is considering a plea deal, according to court records.

Larry Nassar, who also is a former team doctor for USA Olympics, is accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 girls.

He is scheduled to appear for a plea deal hearing Wednesday, according to Ingham County Circuit Court records. Nassar, 54, of Holt, is in jail awaiting sentencing on federal child pornography charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Nassar began working with the U.S. national gymnastics team in 1986. He spent nearly 30 years as an osteopath with the USA Gymnastics program.

The accusations against Nassar came to light in September 2016 when a former Kalamazoo woman, Rachael Denhollander, 32, filed a police report and told the Indianapolis Star Nassar attacked her during treatments for a gymnastics injury when she was 15. The allegation came decades after others made similar accusations that went nowhere.

Denhollander is the named plaintiff in a federal civil lawsuit that now includes more than 125 women.

State authorities have charged Nassar with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and his trial is set for Dec. 4.

Federal authorities have charged Nassar with possessing 37,000 images of child pornography found on external hard drives after he turned in his work computer to MSU. He pleaded guilty in July in federal court over the child pornography.

Nassar is being held in jail without bond on the pornography charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27. He faces life in prison between the federal charges he pleaded guilty to and three state felony cases of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The judge presiding over the case has issued two gag orders in the matter.

Attorney John Manly said the lawyers involved in the case cannot speak about a potential plea deal because of the gag orders.

“It’s highly irresponsible for any lawyer to comment on this as there is no plea agreement as far as I know,” he said. “The Attorney General’s Office has worked tirelessly to get the victims justice and we intend to let them do their job.”

