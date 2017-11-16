Trevor Noah (Photo: Charles Sykes / AP)

Grand Rapids – An annual festival of laughter in western Michigan is announcing top acts for its eighth season.

Organizers of Gilda’s LaughFest say Thursday that headliners include “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and “Girls Trip” breakout star Tiffany Haddish.

LaughFest 2018 is scheduled for March 8-18. Noah performs March 10 at the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. LaughFest will include more than 200 free and ticketed shows at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell, Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

The festival honors the memory of comedian Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989. Proceeds and donations from LaughFest support free emotional health care programs offered for children and adults living with cancer and grief through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hDKyN9