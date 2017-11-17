Osceola Township – A judge is promising a decision in the weeks ahead after hearing arguments in a dispute over a company’s bid to pump more water for the Ice Mountain brand.

Nestle Waters North America sued after Osceola Township rejected a permit in Osceola County in western Michigan. Nestle wants to withdraw up to 400 gallons a minute, with help from a pipeline booster station at SpringHill Camps, a summer camp.

Judge Susan Sniegowski heard arguments Wednesday. Attorneys for Nestle say a permit should have been automatic. But Osceola Township says Nestle must ask the township to rezone the property.

The permit dispute is separate from a decision to increase water output to 400 gallons a minute. That request is pending at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

