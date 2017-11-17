Kent County wants to build a new sustainable business park on more than 200 acres of land that were initially set aside to expand the South Kent Landfill. (Photo: Accesskent.com)

Byron Township, Mich. – A western Michigan county is hoping to start a shift in its waste management by investing almost $230,000 in a planning effort for a new sustainable business park.

Kent County wants to build the park on more than 200 acres of land that were initially set aside to expand the South Kent Landfill.

A preliminary estimate shows that about 75 percent of the nearly 500,000 tons of material entering the landfill could be reused, repurposed or recycled.

Officials hope the sustainable business park could attract companies that focus on reclaiming or converting waste material. Officials say the park would increase the state’s green industry and reduce how quickly the area’s landfills grow.

The county aims to have a 90 percent reduction in landfill waste by 2030.

