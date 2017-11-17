Lapeer – A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to charges that he threatened acts of violence at a Michigan middle school.

The teen, who’s charged as an adult, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lapeer County to one count each of making a false terrorist threat and using a computer to commit a crime.

He’s among three teens who were charged with multiple felonies in April for allegedly exchanging text messages threatening to commit “mass murder” at Mayfield Township’s Zemmer Middle School.

MLive.com reports if a judge accepts the 15-year-old’s plea agreement, charges that include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder would be dismissed. His plea depends on whether the court allows him to be placed on probation for three to five years.

If all court requirements are satisfied, his criminal record would be expunged.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jAtM1V