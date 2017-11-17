Kalamazoo – A southwestern Michigan high school principal who is facing a federal sexual harassment lawsuit has resigned.

The resignation of Rodney Prewitt as principal of Loy Norrix High School was announced at a Thursday meeting of the Kalamazoo Public Schools’ board. It comes less than a month after he was placed on paid administrative leave pending a district investigation.

Alicia Curry sued Prewitt and the district last December, saying her constitutional rights were violated due to a sexually hostile environment created by Prewitt after a brief dating relationship between them ended.

A lawyer for Prewitt and the district has said the lawsuit has no merit.

Prewitt was hired in 2013. During the district’s investigation, it was learned that Prewitt as disciplined in 2001 for sexual harassment while teaching in another state.

