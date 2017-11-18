Grand Rapids, Mich. – Michigan’s second-largest city so far has 14 homicides this year, the most since 18 were committed in 2013.
Grand Rapids police Lt. Kristen Rogers tells WOOD-TV that it doesn’t mean the city is less safe. She says, “You have to look at the individual cases.”
A tow truck driver, Gerald Love, was fatally shot Monday night. His family says he was responding to a call about keys locked in a car. His funeral is scheduled for next Saturday.
Seven of the 14 homicides this year are unsolved. Police say cooperation from witnesses is critical to closing cases.
WOOD-TV says Grand Rapids had 13 homicides last year, 10 in 2015 and seven in 2014.
