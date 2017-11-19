Michigan attorney Shannon Smith’s short list of clients includes Dr. Larry Nassar, the ex-Michigan State University doctor facing charges related to his alleged sexual assault of nine young women (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images)

Bloomfield Hills — Michigan attorney Shannon Smith only defends people accused of Michigan’s most serious sex crimes. That’s on purpose.

“I like the stakes being high,” Smith said in an interview at her office in Bloomfield Hills, surrounded by pictures of her husband and four children.

She turns away 90 percent to 95 percent of people who seek her help, and typically only takes on cases where the charges come with a sentence of life in prison.

Right now her short list of clients includes Dr. Larry Nassar, the ex-Michigan State University doctor facing charges related to his alleged sexual assault of nine young women; Josh King, the ex-MSU football player facing sexual assault charges stemming from a Jan. 16 incident at a campus party; and Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, the Detroit-area doctor accused of female genital mutilation.

She declined to talk about individual cases — “None of my clients want to be in the news,” she said — but sat for an interview about her overall practice.

Smith is a self-described feminist and alpha female. She projects confidence and decisiveness. And by doing this job, she’s developed one of the thickest skins in the business.

“I get pushback from everyone. I constantly have people ask me ‘how do you do those cases’ or ‘Shannon, you have four small children, how can you do those cases?’ ” she said.

Smith didn’t always want to be a lawyer, and she definitely didn’t always want to be a lawyer who specialized in sex crimes.

She was on a scientific track in college at the University of Michigan until she got in a car accident and her passenger, a friend, sued. Once she was thrown in to the legal process, “I was fascinated. And I realized that I just loved the legal profession,” Smith said.

She graduated from Michigan State University College of Law and started in family law, and handled divorces until she got a fax about a client leaving urine on a toilet seat and realized she wanted out. She asked to work some cases with Gail Benson, an attorney who specialized in defending clients accused of sex crimes. This, she decided, was the line of work for her.

She’s interested in the psychology behind false allegations, and tries to put herself in the shoes of people on the other side of the case — the child believing what they’ve been told, or the teenager with a reason to deflect attention, or the parent reacting to information they’re presented with.

Both in the courtroom and in her office, Smith is warm and almost bubbly, right up until she gets serious and pointed. She’s conversational with the alleged victims she’s questioning, but when she’s through she’s made her point.

Attorney James Burdick of Burdick Law PC in Bloomfield Township got to know Smith through her mentor, Benson. He gained respect for her by seeing her work in the courtroom. There are a lot of really good lawyers, he said, but the pool of great trial attorneys is much smaller and Smith is among them.

“She connects with the jurors. They know she’s being completely honest and straightforward. And you know, if a jury thinks that a lawyer is not being straightforward with them it almost doesn’t matter what arguments they’re making, they’re not going to buy it,” Burdick said.

Her job is serious, and she’s serious about it. She doesn’t pick up her office phone when it rings, preferring to let most of the comments about what people want to do to her over a case go to voicemail. She’s recently stepped up security at her office.

When she does vet new clients — and she usually has a pro-bono case going along with her regular caseload — she’s choosy.

“I’m very blunt and very honest with people. And there have been clients that have sat down with me and I’ve said what you are telling me is not believable. I don’t believe you, and if I don’t believe you I can’t sell this story to a jury,” Smith said.

But when she believes in somebody, she believes in them. Out of respect to those she represents, she doesn’t blog about the cases she wins or even display photos or newspaper clippings in her office lobby.

While her caseload is relatively small, she’s always getting engrossed in new ones. Recently she picked up the case of Mohammad Altantawi, the Farmington Hills teen accused of murdering his mother by pushing her out a window; and the case of Ronald DiMambro, a man going through a retrial after being convicted of first degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old.

“I will never stop doing this work,” Smith said. “I was meant to do this and I love it. I really love it.”

