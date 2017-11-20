In a deal reached with Larry Nassar and his lawyers, the former Michigan State University gymnastics doctor is expected to plead guilty to 22 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in two counties involving allegations that he assaulted girls during treatment, according to a source close to the case. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News file)

In a deal reached with Larry Nassar and his lawyers, the former Michigan State University gymnastics doctor is expected to plead guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in two counties involving allegations that he assaulted girls during treatment, according to a source close to the case.

In exchange, the source said, the Attorney General’s office has agreed not to press more charges against him involving dozens of other women who allege he sexually abused them when they were girls.

Nassar, 54, is charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He will get a minimum prison sentence of at least 25 years, versus the possibility of a life sentence if he went to trial as scheduled Dec. 4, according to the source. He is scheduled for two plea hearings — Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court and Nov. 29 in Eaton County Circuit Court.

Previous reports by several publications indicated that a plea hearing had been scheduled, but had no details about Nassar’s terms.

Athletes around the globe, particularly gymnasts, are expected to be watching the proceedings since Nassar also was the team physician for USA Gymnastics, treated Olympic champion gymnasts and had a reputation for being the doctor to get treatment from to stay competitive in the sport.

While he had stellar professional credentials for nearly three decades, he also had a private reputation that became public 15 months ago: He allegedly sexually assaulted gymnasts under the guise of a medical treatment without gloves, lubricant or consent.

Many of Nassar’s alleged victims are expected to attend the plea hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court, not far from MSU. Among them will be Larissa Boyce, who was among the first to tell someone at MSU that she was not comfortable with Nassar’s treatments for back injuries sustained during her teenage years as a gymnast.

“I want him to say he sexually abused women. He is responsible. He did these things,” said Boyce, now 37 and a mother of four children. “I want to hear it from his lips ... for my healing process. I need it to move forward.”

Boyce said she was in the youth gymnastics program at MSU in 1997 when she felt uneasy with Nassar’s conduct.

So she told MSU’s head gymnastics coach, Kathie Klages, who retired earlier this year after the Nassar scandal broke.

Larissa Boyce, seen writing in her journal Monday, is expected to attend Larry Nassar’s plea hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court. (Photo: Rod Sanford photos)

Boyce, who was in high school at the time, allegedly told Klages that Nassar digitally penetrated her as part of treatments that at times lasted up to 45 minutes.

But Klages didn’t believe her, according to Boyce, and the coach allegedly called in all of the other young gymnasts in the program and asked them if they felt uncomfortable with Nassar’s treatments. None did, except for one gymnast, and the conversation never went past Nassar and Klages and the other young gymnasts, according to Boyce.

“At my next appointment, (Nassar) sat me down and said I was misunderstanding what he was doing,” Boyce said. “What he was doing was to help me.”

After Boyce’s complaint went nowhere, other girls complained about Nassar, who was employed at MSU for nearly 30 years. Then Rachael Denhollander, a former Kalamazoo woman, told the Indianapolis Star in September 2016 that Nassar sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was 15.

The floodgates opened, and more than 100 women came forward with similar stories. Some of the women are involved in the state criminal charges in Ingham and Eaton counties, while more than 140 are involved in civil lawsuits that are in mediation. Still another 100 women complained to MSU officials.

Denhollander, now 32 and a mother of three who lives in Louisville, plans to go to the plea hearing “to see justice begin.”

It was her story that led FBI investigators to uncover that Nassar kept 37,000 images of child pornography on his MSU work computer. The computer drives included images and videos of young girls mostly under the age of 12, including some as young as 6.

The videos included footage from a pool that showed Nassar swimming with several children, including one scene where Nassar was with with a young girl in a swimsuit, his hand on her hip and his thumb in her vaginal area.

He pleaded guilty last summer to the charges and will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

But for months he maintained, through his attorneys, that he was not guilty as many young women testified in court that he sexually abused them while they sought treatment for their gymnastics injuries.

The first public testimony against Nassar was in February, when a 25-year-old woman said she was 6 when Nassar exposed himself to her and began seven years of escalating sexual abuse at his home in Holt that allegedly included him touching himself in front of her, massaging her feet up against his groin area and sexually abusing her underneath a blanket.

Several other women testified in court that he sexually abused them while they were gymnasts at MSU, or at Gedderts’ Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in Diamondale. Many said Nassar was charismatic and sometimes gave them gifts.

His treatments involved inserting his fingers into their vagina, and sometimes their anus, the women testified. In some cases, the girls’ parents were in the room, but he positioned himself so that the parents couldn’t see what he was doing, many victims testified.

It doesn’t matter what Nassar might say in court because his behavior was so egregious, said John Manly, a California-based attorney who represents 105 women in civil lawsuits.

“This effectively was rape,” said Manly. “These were children, and mostly they were minors and he was their doctor, in a position of trust and he violated their trust and their parents’ trust. He took their innocence and in most instances, it was their first sexual experience.

“This was not ‘I was drunk and made a mistake and hurt someone,’ ” Manly continued. “This is the vilest and largest sexual assault scandal in the history of sport. He can say whatever he wants. No word, no apology is going to make this better. Nothing. The victims are left with the wreckage in their lives. Some will get better, and some will never get over it.”

Nassar’s first plea will be heard in Ingham County Court, where he faces 15 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges — four of which involve two alleged victims younger than the age of 13.

The charges involving the girls younger than the age of 13 carry a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence. The rest of the charges carry sentences of up to life in prison. He will plead to the most serious charge for each defendant, according to the source close to the case.

Nassar will then appear Nov. 29 in Eaton County court, where he faces seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

He is not facing charges in any other states, according to Manly.

It’s unclear how the sentencing will play out in Nassar’s case. But plea agreements are calculations by defense lawyers as to the risk of proceeding to a trial and the expected outcome there versus the certainty of a plea deal, said University of Michigan Professor David Moran, who teaches criminal law and criminal procedure at the UM law school.

“Typically, a plea deal will offer a specific sentence or a narrower range of sentences than you could get than if you went to trial, in which there is no deal on the table and the judge had much wider discretion,” said Moran. “The whole point of taking a plea deal is to attempt to get more certainty and a less harsh sentence than one would get if one went to trial and got convicted.”

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hPlhQa