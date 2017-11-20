Pittsfield Township Public Safety Department logo (Photo: Pittsfield Township Public Safety Department photo)

A Pittsfield Township man is accused of strangling his wife to death over the weekend, officials said.

The woman has been identified as Marcia Neigebauer, 63, and authorities have arrested her 66-year-old husband.

Police said they received a call from the suspect at about 10:52 a.m. Sunday.

He told police he strangled his wife inside their home in the 5800 block of Plum Hollow Drive near West Michigan Avenue and US-23.

Officials said he remained at the home until police arrived and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety at (734) 822-4911 or (734) 822-4958.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AYOwUa