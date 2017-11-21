Chelsea — Authorities say a woman died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by the driver of a stolen car that was pursued by police through Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police said the 52-year-old woman died at the scene of the Monday afternoon crash in Chelsea. Her SUV was hit as she left the parking lot of a market.

Investigators say a motor carrier officer was investigating a stolen Chrysler 300 traveling east on Interstate 94, and pulled over the vehicle. The 34-year-old driver stopped, then suddenly sped off.

The officer pursued the stolen vehicle for a short distance until the crash.

Police say charges are pending against the driver, who is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

