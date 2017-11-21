UM leaders said they would consider safety and security issues with Spencer’s request. (Photo: Chris O'Meara / AP)

The Unversity of Michigan Regents plan a special meeting Wednesday evening to consider whether to allow white supremacist Richard Spencer to speak on the Ann Arbor campus.

The meeting comes after a lawyers for Spencer threatened a lawsuit last week if the university doesn’t respond by Nov. 24 to the request that was made to the university on Oct. 27 by Cameron Padgett, of Spencer’s National Policy Institute, to rent a university facility.

After the request, UM leaders said they would consider safety issues surrounding a possible appearance by Spencer but hadn’t made a decision.

UM spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen said last week no decision had been made.

“We continue to evaluate the request,” she said Friday.

Spencer’s request comes after Michigan State University denied his request to speak, and after UM hosted controversial author Charles Murray, whose appearance was disrupted by protesters.

Soon after Spencer’s request, UM released its first survey on campus climate related to diversity, equity and inclusion. That showed UM African-American students are six times more likely than white students to have felt discrimination in the previous year.

After the survey was unveiled, UM President Mark Schlissel was asked how the university balances discrimination felt by students and the free speech rights of controversial speakers. He said those are some of the most difficult decisions the university has to make.

“Because of our position as a public university, we really don’t have the option of censoring speech, nor would we want that option,” Schlissel said. “But whatever we do, we have to be very respectful to the impact of speakers ... to students as we work on improving the campus climate.”

Spencer’s appearances at other campuses have been accompanied by protests, including a speech in October at the University of Florida.

