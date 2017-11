Best Buy during Black Friday shopping. (Photo: Irfan Khan / TNS)

Black Friday is around the corner and shoppers can already anticipate long lines and scavenging for parking.

This year, shops are opening as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For those committing to the sale, go with a game plan and be aware most malls close between midnight and 6 a.m.

Here is a guide of mall and store hours for the two-day shopping frenzy.

*Note department store hours vary.

Mall Hours

Fairlane Town Center: Open Thanksgiving 6 p.m. - midnight; open 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Black Friday

Open Thanksgiving 6 p.m. - midnight; open 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Black Friday Westland Center: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Closed on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday Southland Center: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving ; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving ; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday Macomb Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Closed on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday Lakeside Mall: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday Twelve Oaks Mall: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday Oakland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Closed on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Black Friday Great Lakes Crossing: Open 6 a.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 a.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday Birch Run Outlets: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday Tanger Outlets: Open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving - 10 p.m. on Black Friday Briarwood Mall: Open 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Open 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday Somerset Collection: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Closed on Thanksgiving; open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday Partridge Creek: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Stores closed on Thanksgiving, open for Black Friday

