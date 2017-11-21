With winter weather on its way, state officials urge snowmobilers to buy permits that will enable them to use Michigan’s vast trail network. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file)

Lansing — With winter weather on its way, state officials urge snowmobilers to buy permits that will enable them to use Michigan’s vast trail network.

Michigan has more than 6,000 miles of designated trails. Snowmobilers also can use thousands more miles of public roads and lands.

The state’s snowmobile program is funded entirely with revenue from trail permits and registration fees.

Snowmobiles must be registered with the secretary of state unless they are used only on private property.

Trail permits cost $48. They’re available online through the Department of Natural Resources or in person at DNR customer service centers. The Michigan Snowmobile Association also offers them.

Upper Peninsula trails coordinator Ron Yesney says the permits help fund grooming, signage, maintenance and other services that keep the trails in order.

