Burton – Police say a 33-year-old Flint-area man has died after being trapped underwater for about 20 minutes when a water main burst during construction work.

Burton Police Detective Don Schreiber tells The Flint Journal that 33-year-old Curtis Duane Hollingshead of Davison died at a hospital Tuesday after the trench he was working in rapidly filled with water when a valve on a water main disconnected.

Police have said other workers were able to snag Hollingshead with a pole and pull him from the water. Medical personnel then were able to re-establish a pulse.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent representatives to the scene.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jOXOik