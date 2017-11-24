DNR Michigan (Photo: Detroit News file)

Lansing – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hoping to sell surplus public land to help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities in the state.

A sealed-bid auction will be held between Dec. 12 and Jan. 10, 2018. Property listings will not be available for bid until Dec. 12.

The auction features 80 parcels primarily in the central and northern Lower Peninsula and in the Upper Peninsula. They range in size from an acre to 146 acres.

The DNR says the properties are isolated from other DNR-managed public land, are difficult to manage and provide limited public outdoor recreation benefits. Several are forested and have riverside or lake frontage, making them better suited for private ownership.

