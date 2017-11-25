Gov. Rick Snyder in recent days signed a 13-bill package related to modernizing laws related to historical markers. A portion of one bill defines residents of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians. (Photo: google.com)

Lansing – Are you a Michigander or a Michiganian?

A new state law favors using the term Michigander.

Gov. Rick Snyder in recent days signed a 13-bill package related to modernizing laws related to historical markers. A portion of one bill defines residents of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2i3zEAa