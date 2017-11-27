Indianapolis – Authorities say a northern Indiana man fatally shot himself after fleeing from police officers in Indianapolis.

State police say a trooper was checking about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on a vehicle stopped along Interstate 70 on the city’s east side when the trooper found out the driver faced an arrest warrant from St. Joseph County, Michigan, for resisting law enforcement.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Lee Jr. of Michigan City, Indiana, sped away, leading officers in a chase onto city streets. Stop sticks deflated at least one of his car’s tires and the car coasted to a stop about a mile away. Police say Lee was found dead inside the car.

