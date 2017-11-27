Buy Photo The ski slopes at Mt. Brighton back in March. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Petoskey – Michigan ski resort officials expect weather conditions should make for a strong skiing season.

Boyne Resorts’ two northern Michigan ski properties and Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs opened early for the ski season, Petoskey News-Review reported. The Boyne sites opened for skiing the weekend of Nov. 11, while Nub’s opened Nov. 18.

Resort managers say cold weather from La Nina and Lake Michigan’s relatively warm temperature may work together to help provide a lot of natural snow for ski resorts.

“That combines to result in more snowfall from lake-effect snow,” said Ben Doornbos, general manager of Nub’s Nob. “What the long-term weather models are predicting, and they’re not always reliable, but they’re saying we’re not going to see an Arctic blast, but we’re likely to see a stronger-than-average northern Michigan winter weather.”

Resorts are equipped with snowmaking equipment in case the weather doesn’t provide as much snow as anticipated.

“When it comes to the weather, no one really knows what’s going to happen,” Doornbos said. “For us, we want to be ready. What I feel good about is the crew that works here. The guys who work here are absolutely incredible. Most of our snowmakers have been here for decades. So no matter what the weather does, our crew here will get the job done.”

Ed Grice, president and general manager at Boyne Mountain Resort, said the resort is mostly interested in seeing consistently low temperatures because they are able to make their own snow.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to make snow, we go like crazy,” Grice said.

