Bridgman — A reactor at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan is back in operation after being shut down since September for refueling and maintenance.

Indiana Michigan Power says Cook Nuclear Plant’s Unit 1 reactor was connected to the transmission grid on Tuesday.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports the company says the shutdown was longer than usual since it was extended for inspection and replacement of baffle bolts, which support internal components of the reactor vessel. The inspections had been planned for 2019, but were moved forward to this outage.

The plant is along Lake Michigan in Berrien County’s Lake Township, near Bridgman. Cook’s Unit 2 was in operation during the Unit 1 shutdown. During the outage an additional 1,500 contract workers supplemented the plant’s regular 1,200-person staff.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Bwg4l0