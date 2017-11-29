Beulah — A hunter killed a red-and-white horse in northern Michigan, apparently believing it was a deer.

The owner tells TV station WPBN that the horse was found near a bait pile in Benzie County on Nov. 19, the fifth day of deer season.

Tracii Kunish-Chandler says it’s hard to imagine that the 83-year-old hunter couldn’t recognize the animal. She says the horse, named Kodi, weighed 1,100 pounds. A gunshot was heard after legal hunting hours.

WPBN says the man has been charged with careless discharge of a gun.

