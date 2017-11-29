Larry Nassar listens to the many charges against him during a plea deal hearing in Ingham County on Nov. 20. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Charlotte — For the second time, Larry Nassar, the infamous Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, is expected to admit that he sexually assaulted girls after long denying it and calling it a medical treatment.

Nassar, 54, will appear in Eaton County Circuit Court Wednesday, and several victims are expected to come to the courtroom to witness the moment.

The plea will wrap up criminal sexual conduct charges brought by the Michigan Attorney General’s office against Nassar in Eaton County — home of Twistars USA Gymnastics Club — and charges brought against Nassar in nearby Ingham County, where he pleaded guilty last week to first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving seven young girls. In early December, Nassar will be sentenced to possessing 37,000 images of child pornography, which he pleaded guilty to last summer.

Wednesday’s plea comes 15 months after the claims against Nassar emerged publicly in a newspaper, but years after they occurred. While the plea in Eaton County includes incidents involving three women, at least 100 women have accused Nassar of gaining their trust when they were young athletes and then betraying them.

More than 140 others joined a civil lawsuit against Nassar, and 125 complained to MSU officials. Several Olympic gymnasts, including Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas, also claimed during television interviews or on social media that he assaulted them.

All said Nassar sexually digitally penetrated them while treating them for injuries. In some cases, the treatments lasted up to 45 minutes. At times, their parents were in the room while he was abusing them but the young women said he positioned himself so their parents couldn’t see what he was doing.

Nassar has been claiming he was innocent, but last week he admitted guilt for the first time when he pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County Circuit Court.

He admitted that he sexually assaulted seven girls, including three who were under the age of 13 and three between the ages of 13-15 between 1998 and 2015.

Each of the counts is punishable by 25 to 40 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

Nassar’s Ingham County plea also included an agreement that the Michigan Attorney General's Office not file additional charges against Nassar involving 125 cases alleging sexual abuse. He also will have a lifetime of electronic monitoring.

With the Eaton County plea, the total number of charges Nassar will have admitted to is 10 first-degree criminal sexual conduct counts involving nine victims.

His plea deals will avoid a trial that was set for Dec. 4.

Nassar came under fire from victims last week when he apologized.

“I think this is important, that what I’ve done today to help move the community forward and away from all the hurting,” Nassar said. “Let the healing start.

“For all those involved ... I’m so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into a forest fire out of control. I pray the rosary every day for forgiveness.”

He said he wanted the victims to heal.

“I have no animosity toward anyone,” Nassar said. “I just want healing. That’s the biggest thing. We need to move forward.”

But many victims scoffed at Nassar’s apology.

Jessica Smith, a ballet dancer who was sexually assaulted by Nassar when she was 17, said afterward that she rolled her eyes during Nassar’s apology and didn’t find it comforting.

“I decide when I heal; he has no power over us as survivors,” said Smith, who started a Facebook page, Me Too MSU. “I am my own person; I have my own voice, and I will choose when I heal. If he had things to apologize for, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Nassar still has several court appearances coming, including his sentencing in Ingham County on Jan. 12, and Jan. 19 if needed. It will occur after all victims who want to speak give impact statements. Among those who can speak are the 125 victims who reported incidents to Michigan State University.

