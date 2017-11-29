Grand Rapids – A woman who entered a plea agreement in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found in cold weather outside an assisted living center in western Michigan has received a delayed jail sentence.

A Kent County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday sentenced Denise Filcek to six months in jail, but agreed to delay the jail term for an appeal. She earlier entered a plea to a charge of intentionally placing false information on a chart involving medical records.

Authorities say she was responsible for making bed checks.

Yahira Zamora earlier pleaded no contest to second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and was sentenced to six months in jail.

A resident with dementia, Kathryn Brackett, wandered outside Crystal Springs Assisted Living Center in Gaines Township and was found dead Oct. 27, 2016.

