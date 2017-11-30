Mount Morris Police Chief Keith Becker says the gun was in aboy’s backpack Tuesday at Mount Morris E.A. Johnson Memorial High School. (Photo: Google)

Mount Morris — Authorities say two high school freshmen in Michigan are facing charges after one of them brought his parents’ handgun to school on a dare.

Mount Morris Police Chief Keith Becker says a 15-year-old boy told his friends about his easy access to guns, so they challenged him to bring one to their Flint-area school. Becker says the gun was in the boy’s backpack Tuesday at Mount Morris E.A. Johnson Memorial High School.

Becker tells The Flint Journal there was “no intent to hurt anyone.”

Becker says the teen asked another 15-year-old boy to keep the gun for the rest of the day, but that boy got nervous while walking home and ditched the weapon. They face charges as juveniles including carrying a concealed weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kblb6a