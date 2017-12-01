Lansing — Authorities say a 19-year-old Michigan man charged following a threat that prompted Lansing Community College to evacuate had rifles and ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Lansing Community College police Sgt. Rodney Bahl said Damian Douglas Walker was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his Lansing-area apartment, shortly after the school’s campuses in Lansing, Delta Township and East Lansing were closed.

The Lansing State Journal reports he was arraigned Thursday on one count of making a false terrorism report or threat. He has requested a court-appointed lawyer.

Bahl says one of Walker’s friends told police Walker told him via text to avoid LCC and sent him video of him loading AR-15 rifle magazines with “thousands of rounds of ammunition on the floor.” Police say they found two rifles and 12 loaded magazines.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BBdDxH