Flint – Police in Flint are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man inside a downtown bus station.

The shooting occurred Friday night at the Mass Transportation Authority Transit Center in Flint. The victim was Clevis Bassett.

No immediate arrests were reported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BGgupe