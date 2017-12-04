A concerned motorist called Monroe County Sheriff Central Dispatch at about 2:50 p.m. to report a blue Dodge Durango driving recklessly on South Telegraph near Swartz Road in LaSalle Township, investigators said in a statement. (Photo: .)

A traffic crash in Monroe County on Monday afternoon left two people dead and four others injured, authorities reported.

A concerned motorist called Monroe County Sheriff Central Dispatch at about 2:50 p.m. to report a blue Dodge Durango driving recklessly on South Telegraph near Swartz Road in LaSalle Township, investigators said in a statement.

Witnesses watched the car cross left-of-center and hit a 2009 Dodge Caravan heading north before striking a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu traveling in the same direction, according to the release.

The Caravan driver and a passenger, identified as Jordan Welsh, 27, of Toledo, and 40-year-old Erie, Michigan, resident Jennifer Boran, were pronounced dead.

Boran’s daughter and mother also were with them, sheriff’s officials said. Both sustained injuries and were transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Skyler Kolinski, 21, was listed in critical condition. Her grandmother, Barbara Kolinski, was in serious-but-stable condition.

The Malibu driver, identified as a 29-year-old Monroe woman, also was hospitalized in stable condition.

The woman driving the Durango, identified as Keyanna Austin, 22, of Toledo, was hurt in the crash and taken to St. Vincent. She was listed in stable condition late Monday.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, but sheriff’s officials did not release additional details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (734) 240-7557.

