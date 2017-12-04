Comstock Township — Authorities say two people have died after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s department says the crash happened Sunday in Comstock Township. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

The roadway near the crash scene was closed as deputies investigated, but it later reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

