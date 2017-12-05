Livingston County Prosecutor William J. Vailliencourt Jr. said in an email that conditions of the teen’s probation banned him from Brighton High School property, including all away events involving the school. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Brighton — A 16-year-old Brighton Township boy sentenced to a juvenile detention center after being charged with sexually assaulting three girls will not be allowed to return to Brighton High School, law enforcement officials say.

The boy was accused of sexually assaulting the three girls— two were 13 and one was 12 at the time of the incidents — between February and August of 2016 at various locations.

The teen was initially charged with multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, as well as single counts of home invasion, gross indecency and indecent exposure.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and possession of child sexually abusive material, Vailliencourt said.

In October, he was sentenced to 45 days in a juvenile detention center. Vailliencourt said the detention stay was extended on Monday pending a psychological evaluation and safety plan for the boy.

“It is important to remember that the rules that apply to juvenile cases are completely different from an adult case,” Vailliencourt said in an email. “For example, in the juvenile system, legally speaking, there is not a conviction and a sentence, but an adjudication and a disposition. And the primary focus is rehabilitation of the juvenile.”

The sexual assaults are alleged to have happened in Hamburg Township, Brighton Township and Brighton city. The possession of child sexually abusive activity charges happened in Pinckney, according to the prosecutor.

Two of the victims are current students at Brighton High School.

Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Gregory Gray confirmed that the boy would not be returning to the school.

Community members and parents were reportedly outraged that the boy could have returned to Brighton High School after his stint in the detention center.

Gray said he received “a number of questions” from the school community about whether the boy would be allowed back in the school.

Federal privacy law prohibits the district from releasing the disciplinary status of any student, he said.

“While we can’t say more about individual cases, we want to reassure you that we are committed, first and foremost, to the safety of every student in our schools,” Gray said in an email. “Every decision we make as school administrators has the safety and well-being of our students at its center.”

