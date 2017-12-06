Consumers Energy logo (Photo: Consumers Energy)

Wednesday will bring high temperatures in the upper 30s in Metro Detroit, but strong winds throughout much of the day will give a much cooler feel, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jordan Dale.

While there are no high wind alerts in place as of Wednesday morning, winds in the range of 25 to 30 mph are expected until late afternoon. This will make the day feel like it's in the mid 20s — literally, freezing — rather than the upper 30s.

The winds owe to a "strong low-pressure system" in Canada, Dale said. Overnight, when temperatures actually do fall to the mid-20s, winds will make the temperature feel like it's in the teens.

Consumers Energy reports just shy of 18,000 power outages on its outage map. The outages are primarily in the northern end of the Lower Peninsula. Less than 900 DTE Energy customers are without power, said spokeswoman Cynthia Hecht.

