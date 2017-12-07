The snow flurries visible in portions of Metro Detroit on Thursday morning are a precursor to what's expected to be the first sticky snowfall of winter 2017. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

The snow flurries visible in portions of Metro Detroit on Thursday morning are a precursor to what's expected to be the first sticky snowfall of winter 2017.

Thursday will see temperatures top out at 30 degrees, while overnight lows will fall to about 20. Flurries could return in the afternoon to early evening, said Steve Considine, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The skies are then expected to dry up until Friday evening, when more snow is expected. Anywhere between one to three inches of accumulation is possible.

"This should be our first time this season getting an inch or more of snow," Considine said. "We've switched to a winter weather pattern which should hold for the next several weeks."

The snow owes to a low pressure system from central Canada. It will be fast-moving, he said, not unlike an Alberta Clipper.

Friday's high is expected to reach the lower 30s, and overnight lows will hit the low 20s.

Saturday is expected to only reach the low 30s, right around the freezing point. Overnight lows, going into Sunday, will drop to the upper teens.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BdpaX4