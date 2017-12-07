Nassar (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP/Getty Images)

Grand Rapids – A federal judge on Thursday sentenced child molester Larry Nassar to 60 years in prison for receiving and possessing 37,000 images of child pornography and attempting to destroy them to avoid being caught.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff gave Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, a sentence that was the toughest possible for three charges to which he admitted guilt in July. A starting point for Neff to consider was between 22-27 years.

Under federal law, Neff was able to consider the scope of Nassar’s crimes, including his sexual assault of young girls by digital penetration during medical visits, to which he also admitted guilt last month.

Shannon Smith, an attorney for Nassar, said he was “devastated” by the sentence and that he would appeal the sentence.

“At this point, he truly has nothing to lose,” she said.

Nassar, 54, walked out of court with his head down after Neff delivered his sentence, the first for his crimes.

He also faces sentencing from state judges in Ingham and Eaton counties for 10 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving nine young women. Neff ruled that Nassar’s federal sentence would run consecutive to whatever prison time he receives for the sexual assault cases.

Nassar said it was a disease he had been struggling with for years and he hoped he could be forgiven.

“I tried to improve myself,” he said. “I lost everything because of this. ... I chose wrongly.”

He also said: “I really tried to be a good person. I really tried to help people.”

Before announcing Nassar’s sentence, Neff said she had three goals in mind: to punish him, deter potential offenders and protect children.

“It is imperative Mr. Nassar be deterred for as long as possible ... he should never again have access to children,” the judge said.

Neff noted that some of Nassar’s family members had defended his character in statements filed with the court but questioned whether they would have allowed him to be alone with their children if they had been aware of his behavior.

“I wonder,” she said.

None of Nassar’s family members appeared to be in the courtroom, but several victims and their families filled at least five rows of seating in the federal courthouse.

The women who Nassar has admitted assaulting are only a small part of the scandal: At least 125 women complained to MSU, and nearly 150 are involved in a civil lawsuit against Nassar, MSU, Gedderts’ Twistars USA Gymnastics Club and others. Several Olympic gymnasts, including Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas, also said during television interviews or on social media that he assaulted them.

The child pornography sentence brought Nassar a step closer to justice for many survivors, whom Nassar sexually assaulted years ago under the guise of a medical treatment.

“When I first met Larry Nassar ... Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,’” Maroney said in a victim statement to Neff. “As it turns out, much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being. End of story! He abused my trust, he abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar’s possession of child pornography emerged after MSU began investigating him in August 2016 after former gymnast Rachael Denhollander reported to MSU police that he sexually assaulted her in 2000, when she was 15.

While many victims have since said they tried to tell others about Nassar’s behavior years ago, Denhollander’s complaint was the first allegation against Nassar that was believed, prompting dozens of other survivors to come forward with similar stories.

After police began their investigation, the Indianapolis Star published Denhollander’s story, and MSU fired Nassar soon after in September 2016. When he turned in his work laptop computer, officials said it had been wiped completely clean, including the operating system.

While executing a search warrant at his home in Holt, south of Lansing, MSU police discovered external hard drives with more than 37,000 images and videos of child pornography that had been thrown away in Nassar’s garage can in front of his house on trash collection day.

One of the drives was at the top of the trash. After police took the trash back to the department and searched it, they found three other external hard drives in a small plastic bag.

The drives included images and videos of young girls mostly under the age of 12, including some as young as 6.

The videos included footage from a pool with Nassar swimming with several children, according to testimony from an FBI agent last year. Toward the end of one clip, the agent testified, Nassar is seen allegedly grabbing a hand of one girl and shoving it into the crotch of another.

Another video showed Nassar with a young girl in a swimsuit, his hand on her hip and his thumb in her vaginal area, the agent testified.

Nassar initially pleaded not guilty to possessing the child pornography.

