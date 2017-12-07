Kingsley — Authorities say a 25-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while clearing snow from the driveway of his home in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department says the Kingsley-area man, who was using a snowblower, was struck on Wednesday after a 29-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle. Investigators say wintry road conditions likely were a factor.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Sheriff’s deputies closed the roadway near the home for several hours to conduct their investigation.

