Mattawan – Crashes involving about three dozen vehicles have closed part of westbound Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan.

WOOD-TV and the Kalamazoo Gazette report that the pileup started about 9 a.m. Thursday near Mattawan in Van Buren County. Some motorists suffered minor injuries.

Slippery road conditions due to snow are believed to have contributed to the crashes.

State police Lt. Chuck Christensen said there was a 20-car accident followed by a 10-car crash and “eight other separate crashes.”

The Ludington Daily News reports that a 2-vehicle crash was caused about 7 a.m. Thursday in Mason County’s Amber Township when a pickup truck slid into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a SUV. The SUV’s driver suffered minor injuries.

WPBN-TV reports that schools in Alba in northern Michigan were closed Thursday due to bad weather.

