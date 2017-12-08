Larry Nassar (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Lansing — Michigan State University cannot release an “investigative report” on an internal probe into its handling of criminal activity by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar because no such document exists, according to an attorney representing the school.

Former federal prosecutor Tim Fitzgerald, who led the internal probe, defended MSU on Wednesday in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who had asked the university release the “Fitzgerald findings” to external law enforcement agencies.

But the university cannot produce an investigate report demanded by victim attorneys because “there is no investigative report,” Fitzgerald told Schuette as calls mount for an independent investigation of the school.

Fitzgerald said his law firm and another were retained by MSU, in part, “to review the underlying facts and disclose any evidence that others knowingly assisted or concealed” Nassar’s criminal conduct.

“Had we found such conduct, we would have reported such evidence to law enforcement promptly. And much as there is no ‘investigative report,’ there is no document that constitutes ‘Fitzgerald findings.’”

Fitzgerald offered to brief the attorney general or his staff on the internal review and how it relates to ongoing law enforcement investigations.

The letter comes as athlete victims and politicians question Michigan State’s response to initial allegations against Nassar, who was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison for possessing 37,000 images of child pornography.

The former MSU and USA Gymanstics doctor is accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 girls and young women and will be sentenced on two other first-degree criminal sexual conduct case convictions in January.

Schuette has not said whether his office will launch an independent probe of MSU. The attorney general wrote University President Lou Anna K. Simon on Monday, urging release of any internal findings. Simon said the university is ready and willing to cooperate with any law enforcement request. She asked Fitzgerald to respond to Schuette.

Victims of Nassar have called on MSU to release what they called a $1 million taxpayer-funded report on an internal review of the Nassar scandal, saying MSU’s secret report contrasts with Penn State University’s response to the scandal surrounding Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted of sexually abusing boys.

In his letter to Schuette, Fitzgerald sought to distinguish the Nassar and Sandusky cases.

“In the Penn State matter, it appears that high-ranking officials were aware of sexual abuse by an employee, decided to report the abuse to law enforcement, and then changed their mind and did not report the abuse,” Fitzgerald wrote.

“… In the MSU matter, we believe the evidence will show that no MSU official believed that Nassar committed sexual abuse prior to newspaper reports in late summer 2016.”

Nassar “fooled everyone” around him, including colleagues, Fitzgerald added.

“While many in the community today wish that they had identified Nassar as a predator, we believe the evidence in this case will show that no one else at MSU knew that Nassar engaged in criminal behavior.”

In August 2016, former Kalamazoo resident Rachael Denhollander became the first person whom authorities believed when she reported that Nassar sexually assaulted her when she was a 15-year-old gymnast. She told MSU police and the Indianapolis Star.

While the 10 charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault he admitted to involve nine young women, nearly 150 young women have come forward, alleging that he sexually assaulted them through digital penetration during medical visits.

Former Ingham County Prosecutor Gretchen Whitmer, whose office processed warrant requests as Nassar accusers came forward in 2016, on Friday joined calls for Schuette and the Michigan State Police to launch an internal investigation of MSU.

Whitmer is a Democratic candidate for governor. Schuette, a Republican, is also running for governor. Pat Miles, a Democrat running for attorney general, has also called for an independent investigation.

“When you have an agency that is investigating itself, it is an inherent conflict of interest,” Whitmer said. “We’ve got MSU investigating itself here. It’s unacceptable.”

Fitzgerald, in his letter to Schuette, noted there was an FBI investigation as he criticized plaintiff attorneys also calling for an independent investigation.

Fitzgerald also sent copies of the letter to Michigan State Police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, FBI special agent David Gelios and U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

Schuette’s office said Friday it is reviewing the response to its request to release internal probe findings “to determine our next steps.”

Whitmer, a former state Senate Minority Leader, served as interim Ingham County prosecutor for six months in 2016 after former Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings resigned over prostitution charges.

Asked why she did not investigate MSU during her tenure as prosecutor, Whitmer said the “first phase” was to make sure the criminal investigation of Nassar moved forward.

Her office did not lead the Nassar prosecution, she said, because it “quickly became apparent that the alleged criminal activity was not just state-based nor just Ingham County-based.”

Instead, Schuette’s office prosecuted Nassar for state-level crimes and the U.S. Attorney’s Office led the child pornography case.

“It’s time to do right by the victims, and to have a clear, transparent, and independent investigation” of Michigan State, she said.

