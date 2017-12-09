Cody A. Klug, 24, of Monroe, while backing his blue 2002 BMW out of a parking space struck John R. Hernandez, 50, who was standing next to the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Mr. Hernandez was knocked to the ground and suffered critical injuries. The sheriff’s office said Klug was unaware that Hernandez had been next to his car. (Photo: .)

Monroe — A 50-year-old man was killed early Saturday when a car backing out of a parking space struck him, police said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the crash happened at 1:40 a.m. on private property in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Northfield Drive in Monroe Township.

Cody A. Klug, 24, of Monroe, while backing his blue 2002 BMW out of a parking space struck John R. Hernandez, 50, who was standing next to the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Mr. Hernandez was knocked to the ground and suffered critical injuries. The sheriff’s office said Klug was unaware that Hernandez had been next to his car.

Hernandez was taken to Promedica Toledo Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor, the sheriff’s statement said.

Anyone with information about the case can call (734) 240-7560

