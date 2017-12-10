Gov. Rick Snyder recently signed legislation designating a portion of Michigan highway 52 in the county as “Deputy Grant Whitaker Memorial Highway.” Snyder says in a statement that Whitaker “served his fellow citizens with honor and bravery, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.” (Photo: sh.ingham.org)

Lansing – A stretch of highway in Michigan is being named to honor an Ingham County sheriff’s deputy who died during a 2014 chase.

Gov. Rick Snyder recently signed legislation designating a portion of Michigan highway 52 in the county as “Deputy Grant Whitaker Memorial Highway.” Snyder says in a statement that Whitaker “served his fellow citizens with honor and bravery, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Authorities say Whitaker took over as lead pursuer in his marked vehicle when he lost control and crashed near Stockbridge, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Lansing. John Kelsey of Stockbridge was convicted and sentenced to prison in the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2B7O2yS