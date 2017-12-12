Grand Rapids — A Michigan police department has opened an internal investigation after officers held an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint, handcuffed her and put her in the back of a cruiser.

WOOD-TV reports the incident happened Wednesday as the girl leaving her Grand Rapids home to go to a store. Police say they were at the home looking for the girl’s 40-year-old aunt, who had allegedly stabbed a relative nearby.

Grand Rapids police also detained two other women who exited the house with the girl.

Police issued a statement Monday saying officers detained the women and the girl because they hadn’t determined if they were the suspect. Police say neither the woman nor the girl was armed.

The girl says the incident has left her scared.

