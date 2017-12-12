Lawton — A store owner says he used a snowplow to help capture a man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from his southwestern Michigan store.

Carl Trumbla tells WWMT-TV the masked man walked into Country Lakes General Store in Van Buren County on Monday with a scratch-off ticket, claiming it was a winner. Trumbla says he turned his back to scan the ticket and the man fled on foot with other tickets.

Trumbla says he chased the man using a truck and yelled at him to stop before slowing down and knocking him over with the truck’s plow. Trumbla says the man got up and kept running, so Trumbla tackled him.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect, who had a machete in his pants, had possible broken bones and will face charges.

