Grand Rapids — A woman who reached a plea deal after being accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Thirty-four-year-old Kari Moss of Ada learned her punishment Tuesday. She earlier pleaded no contest to making a false bomb threat. A stiffer charge of making a false threat of terrorism was dismissed under the agreement.

Her mother has said she’s suffered from mental illness for years. A judge says mental health issues were a factor and ordered Moss to take doctor-prescribed medication as part of her probation.

Police say members of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center in Kentwood told investigators a woman was outside the mosque’s locked doors Jan. 2 demanding money when she made threats.

No weapons were found. No services were being held.

