Metro Detroit residents can expect another round of snowfall starting Wednesday morning that could dump up to 8 inches and complicate commutes. (Photo: Tobias Hase, AFP/Getty Images)

Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., just after rush hour ends and ending at midnight, Metro Detroit will be under a Winter Storm Warning, says the National Weather Service. This includes an area ranging from Ann Arbor to Detroit to Saginaw.

Five to eight inches of snow is expected throughout the day, according to the latest advisory. The heaviest is expected Wednesday afternoon when snow could fall at a rate greater than an inch per hour.

"If you must travel," a note on the weather warning says, "keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

Sara Pampreen, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Wednesday the snow owes to a low-pressure system moving into the area from the northwest. The high Wednesday should reach the mid 20s. Overnight, the low should fall to 13 degrees.

Thursday should be drier, but will also be colder as clouds clear out, removing the "heat blanket" effect they can have. The high Thursday is only expected to reach 20. The low should reach 12.

On Friday there's a chance of a half-inch of snow, Pampreen said. The high should hit 27. The overnight low should fall to 17.

Saturday should be dry and warm, with a high of 29 and a low of 22.

Snow showers are possible on Sunday, but much of the day could be spent near or above the freezing point. The high could reach 38 degrees, and a low of 28 degrees is expected.

Between late Monday and early Tuesday, totals reported to the weather service included 5.8 inches in Ann Arbor; 4.9 in Berkley; 4.7 in Farmington Hills; 4.5 in Milford and Eastpointe; 4.4 in Garden City; 4 in Romulus, Brighton and Dearborn; and 3.1 in Roseville.

The conditions are believed to have contributed to at least one death.

A 49-year-old Royal Oak man with a history of health issues died early Tuesday after reportedly clearing snow from his driveway, police said

Before the storm warning took effect, a number of communities, such as Ferndale and Auburn Hills, have declared snow emergencies which require people to move their parked cars from the street, so the streets can be plowed.

Many school districts have closed for the day, according to a list compiled by WDIV-TV. Michigan's largest public school district, Detroit Public Schools, will close two hours early.

