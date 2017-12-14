Ferrysburg — Ottawa County is planning a multimillion-dollar project involving the purchase and development of new parkland along the Grand River in western Michigan.

MLive.com reports the project in Ferrysburg includes preserving a section of Lake Michigan dunes and links more than 2,000 acres of nearby parks and preservation areas.

Michigan’s Natural Resources Trust Fund Board came down in favor of the project, recommending that the Michigan Legislature allocate $4.2 million toward purchasing the land. Ottawa County Parks Director John Scholtz says they’ll seek more funding as well.

The property is currently an inactive sand mining operation, located north of property owned by the city of Grand Haven that houses its Musical Fountain. Included within the property is designated critical dune areas, Grand River frontage and a manmade lake.

