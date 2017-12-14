Tanner Skelton, 5, from left, and his older brothers, Alexander, 7, and Andrew, 9, have been missing since 2010. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children / AP)

Michigan police are looking into the possibility the remains of three children found in Montana in September could be linked to the disappearance of three Michigan brothers in 2010.

The bones and teeth of three children were discovered in a shed in Missoula, Montana, Montana police said Thursday. The children’s ages were estimated by an anthropologist to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old.

The Montana case has similarities to three boys missing in Michigan since 2010. Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were 5, 7 and 9 when they disappeared in Morenci on Black Friday that year.

A spokesman for the Michigan State Police said they have requested more information about the Montana discovery but cautioned it was too early to say whether there’s a connection to the Skelton brothers.

Buy Photo John Skelton, father of three boys missing from their Morenci home is seen in this file photo in the courtroom of Lenawee County Circuit Judge Margaret Noe on Thursday, September 15, 2011. Taken into custody shortly after their disappearance, police believe he killed them. He and his wife were in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody fight when he claims he gave them to a mysterious group to protect them from sexual abuse by their mother. (Photo: David Coates / The Detroit News, file)

“We are aware of the situation and are taking it seriously,” said the spokesman, First Lt. Mike Shaw. “However it’s still very early to determine anything.”

The boys’ mother, Tanya Zuvers, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Montana remains were sent to the University of North Texas for DNA testing, police said.

A search warrant showed police were called to a rental home on Sept. 27 for a report of the discovery of possible human remains, according to a Montana TV news report. After the tenant had been evicted, a cleaning crew discovered a box in the shed that contained the remains.

The Montana Crime Lab verified the remains as human, according to KTVQ. An anthropologist determined the remains were more likely modern than archaeological.

Missoula police said they are seeking a person of interest but the individual isn’t a suspect.

In the Skelton case, their father, John Skelton, is serving a 10-15 year prison sentence for unlawful imprisonment. Police believe he killed the children because of a nasty custody fight.

The brothers were last seen in John Skelton’s backyard on the day they were supposed to be returned to their mother.

Skelton has given conflicting accounts of what happened to his children, including giving them to a stranger to keep them away from his wife.

Despite the passage of time, Morenci hasn’t forgotten the missing brothers. Seven years later, their photos continue to hang from storefronts and car windows.

