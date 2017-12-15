Simon (Photo: Michigan State University)

East Lansing — Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was offered and declined a $150,000 pay raise Friday amid controversy over how the university handled sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar.

Simon and the MSU Board of Trustees agreed to transfer that amount into a university scholarship fund and also to establish a $10 million fund for mental health services for sexual assault survivors.

Nassar, a former MSU physician who worked with gymnasts, was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for possessing child pornography. He has also pleaded guilty to assaulting girls while working for the university during his more than 20-year tenure.

Since becoming president in 2005, Simon has often declined a raise, according to MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson, a member of the Board of Trustee compensation committee.

She earned $860,198 in 2015, making her the highest-paid executive of a public university in Michigan and 12th in the nation that year, according to the latest compensation report released this week by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel earned $782,481 in 2015, while Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson earned $550,649, according to the Chronicle report.



Buy Photo Demonstrators at the MSU trustees meeting Friday morning hold signs protesting the university's lack of action when gymnasts complained about Larry Nassar's sexual assaults. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

In a statement at the trustees' meeting, Simon praised the Attorney General's office, and MSU police’s handling of the Nassar case. She apologized for the pain that survivors of sexual assault have suffered and acknowledged the need to foster “a culture in our community where victims feel they can speak out confidently.”

She also praised survivors, telling them that “without your voices and your courage, Nassar wouldn’t be behind bars.”

Simon has declined pay hikes in previous years including last year, according to MSU spokesman Jason Cody.

In 2016, she donated $100,000 to the Roy J. and Lou Anna K. Simon Scholarship, a fund set up in the name of president and her husband to assist first generation students.

A group of demonstrators stood silently in the meeting to protest how MSU has dealt with complaints from survivors of sexual assault.

Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican running for governor, has asked MSU to release its internal investigation into Nassar but the university has said that no such report exists.

Separately, House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, has called on Simon to resign. He’s the first high-ranking Michigan official to call for Simon’s resignation amid the fallout of the Nassar case and has joined calls for an independent probe after MSU’s internal investigators cleared university officials of any wrongdoing in how they handled the Nassar case.

“The best-case scenario for Michigan State University is that there was absolutely gross negligence all the way to the top, and worst-case scenario, something’s being covered up,” Leonard told The Detroit News on Monday.

