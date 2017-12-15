Corunna – A second man convicted of murder in the January shooting deaths of two men outside a mid-Michigan Walmart store has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Anthony Holloway of Grand Rapids was earlier convicted in Shiawassee County Circuit Court in the deaths of 31-year-old Joseph Michael Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond, both of Flint. Their bodies were found in a car at the store’s parking lot in Caledonia Township.

The Flint Journal reports Holloway apologized before being sentenced Friday. Co-defendant Otis Smith Jr. received the same term earlier this month.

Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist.

Defense lawyers argued that the shootings were in self-defense. A woman who served as a getaway driver already was sentenced.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ogvozP