Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents won’t be forming a committee to consider divesting the university’s endowment from certain companies that have allegedly committed human rights violations against Palestinians.

The Ann Arbor News reports that six of the eight regents signed a statement Thursday that says they oppose action involving the boycott, divestment or sanction of Israel.

The University of Michigan Student Government called for university leaders to take action following a proposal from the student organization Students Allied for Freedom and Equality. The proposal singles out three companies for alleged human rights violations.

University policy aims to shield the endowment from political pressures and base investment decisions solely on financial factors such as risk and return.

The school has previously divested resources from South Africa and the tobacco industry.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oeU77v