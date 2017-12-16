Dept. of Correction's Special Alternative Incarceration Cassidy Lake Facility in Chelsea, Mich. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News file)

A prisoner briefly escaped the Special Alternative Incarceration facility in Chelsea on Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Matthew Aires Genther, 37, climbed the fence and escaped the facility at 3 p.m., the state department said in a press release. He was soon discovered to be missing, the department sent their Emergency Response Team and contacted local law enforcement.

Michigan State Police found Genther in an unoccupied home near the Chelsea facility where police say he had broken into. After being found with self-inflicted wounds, the state department said he was then transported to an area hospital for treatment and is back under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

"Genther was previously serving probation for possession of methamphetamine. Following a probation violation, he was sentenced in September out of Van Buren County to go through the 90-day program at the Special Alternative Incarceration facility," according to the release.

The state department said if Genther successfully completed the program in mid-January as scheduled, he would have been released.

