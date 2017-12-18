Michigan Technological University (Photo: John L. Russell / Special to The Detroit News)

Houghton — More than 50 people have applied to become president of Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula.

Officials are expecting more people to emerge before the Jan. 15 deadline.

Bill Johnson, chairman of the search committee, tells The Daily Mining Gazette that the group probably will interview 10 to 12 people and then recommend four to six candidates to Michigan Tech’s governing board.

Glenn Mroz has been president since 2004. He plans to return to the faculty next summer.

Michigan Tech has 7,200 students in Houghton, including 5,800 undergraduates.

